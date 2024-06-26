Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 116,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

