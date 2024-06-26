Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,312,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 5,799,297 shares.The stock last traded at $30.67 and had previously closed at $27.66.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
