Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.94 and a 200-day moving average of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 729.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 140.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.