Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 79,210 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.71.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $551.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,820 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 528,351 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

