Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 74,731 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $28.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

