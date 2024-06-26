Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,374 shares of company stock worth $24,548,073. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

