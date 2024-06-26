Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.960–0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.96)-(0.83) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

