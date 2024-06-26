Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.960–0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.96)-(0.83) EPS.
Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
