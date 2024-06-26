Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.96)-(0.83) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.86 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.960–0.830 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

