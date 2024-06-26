Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.04-$11.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.05. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $310.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.08. Pool has a 1-year low of $299.24 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.