Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Bryan Freeman Sells 953 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $10,254.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Bryan Freeman sold 554 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $5,988.74.

On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $21,795.30.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20.

PROP opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). Research analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

