Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Robert Craig Owen Sells 3,319 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $35,878.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,110.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $61,536.44.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Stock Up 1.1 %

PROP stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts forecast that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

