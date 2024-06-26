Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Dan Karlin Sells 6,925 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 133.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

