Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

