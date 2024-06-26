Contrasting West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) & Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for West Japan Railway and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 6.12% 10.03% 3.27% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Jayud Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $11.33 billion 1.59 $684.12 million $1.26 14.57 Jayud Global Logistics $70.29 million 0.18 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Jayud Global Logistics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

