DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 25% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,731.99 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02073624 USD and is down -10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,656.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

