OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.93 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and $9.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00042465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

