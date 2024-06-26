NetMind Token Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $232.54 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00010266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,974,923 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.1022088 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,753,467.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

