Internet Computer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.38 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $52.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00013458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00042465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,077,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,452,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

