Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $144.51 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $721.78 million and approximately $144.51 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,723,986 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 254,358,084.09583282 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.87176333 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $149,364,691.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

