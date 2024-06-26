Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.