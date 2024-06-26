Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Ducommun worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ducommun by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 106.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.7 %

DCO stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.51 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

