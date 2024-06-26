Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

