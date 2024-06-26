Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,858 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in HP by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in HP by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 27,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

