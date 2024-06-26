Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.5 %

MCRI opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

