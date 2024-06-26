Riverview Trust Co Invests $28,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

