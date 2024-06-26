Riverview Trust Co Takes $29,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $231.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

