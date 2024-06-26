607 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

