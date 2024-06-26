Riverview Trust Co Takes $28,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.