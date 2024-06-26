Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

