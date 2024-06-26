218 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

ARES stock opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $4,466,983.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,766.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,471,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $4,466,983.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,766.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,693 shares of company stock valued at $218,186,465. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

