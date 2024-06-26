Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 979 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.