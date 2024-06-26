Riverview Trust Co Invests $28,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Block by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Block by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 85,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,065,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Block by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

