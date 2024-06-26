Riverview Trust Co Invests $30,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $334.75 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.78.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

