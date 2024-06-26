Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

