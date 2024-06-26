Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 342 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

GEHC opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

