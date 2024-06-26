MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $139,599,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after buying an additional 795,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

