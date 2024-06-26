Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

