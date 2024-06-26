Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 12,473 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.