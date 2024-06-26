Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

