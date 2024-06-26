Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 6,876 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

