Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $7,194,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

