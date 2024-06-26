Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2529 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
