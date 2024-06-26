Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2529 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

