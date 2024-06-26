Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of METU stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

