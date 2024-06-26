Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of METU stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $28.69.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SoFi Stock’s Place in The Housing Cycle: Analysts Predict a Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.