Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on July 2nd

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $146.87.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

