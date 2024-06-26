Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on July 2nd

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $146.87.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
