Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 2nd

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPD opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.