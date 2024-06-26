Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 2nd

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPD opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.72.
