Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

