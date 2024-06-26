IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 26th

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DYFI opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
