IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 26th

Jun 26th, 2024

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYFI opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile



The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI)

