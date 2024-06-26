Keyvan Mohajer Sells 116,504 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

