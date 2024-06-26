Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $30,032,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

