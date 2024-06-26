Ready Capital Co. (RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 31st

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

